Macron names close ally Lecornu as new French prime minister

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed his defence minister and close ally Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister to address a deepening political crisis amid looming protests.

The 39-year-old Lecornu replaces Francois Bayrou as the seventh premier of Macron’s mandate, representing a choice of loyalty over broader political outreach.

Macron has instructed Lecornu to consult parliamentary political forces regarding national budget adoption and essential agreements for upcoming decisions.

Lecornu expressed gratitude for Macron’s trust and praised Bayrou for courageously defending his convictions until the end.

The incoming premier stated his mandate involves building a government focused on defending national independence, serving the French people, and ensuring political stability.

Bayrou submitted his resignation earlier Tuesday after parliament ousted the government through a confidence vote, having survived just nine months in office.

The formal power transfer between Bayrou and Lecornu is scheduled for Wednesday at midday.

Macron acted unusually quickly in this appointment, taking less than a day compared to his historically slow selection process, due to financial and political instability risks.

France’s borrowing costs surged slightly above Italy’s on Tuesday, indicating weakened investor confidence.

The president believes political agreement remains possible under Lecornu’s leadership while respecting different convictions.

Bayrou had surprised allies by calling a confidence vote to break the austerity budget standoff involving 44 billion euros in cost savings.

The National Assembly ultimately voted 364 to 194 expressing no confidence in the government.

Bayrou became the sixth prime minister under Macron since 2017 and the fifth since 2022.

This political crisis originated from summer 2024 legislative elections that produced a hung parliament.

Macron faced one of his most critical domestic decisions while simultaneously leading international diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine.

Lecornu has served as defence minister for over three years during Russia’s invasion and strongly supports Kyiv.

He is viewed as a discreet but highly skilled operator without presidential ambitions himself.

Lecornu had been previously tipped for the premiership in December before Bayrou reportedly secured the position.

France faces simultaneous social tensions with left-wing collective “Block Everything” planning Wednesday protests and trade unions calling September 18 strikes.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed hope for agreements satisfying what he terms the “national majority”.

The 2027 presidential election remains wide open with Macron constitutionally barred from a third term.

Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen described Lecornu’s appointment as the “final shot of Macronism”.

The Socialist Party denounced Macron’s exclusionary approach while former prime minister Edouard Philippe expressed optimism about Lecornu’s ability to negotiate with other parties. – AFP