Madagascar coup leader to be sworn in as president after AU suspension

ANTANANARIVO/NAIROBI: Madagascar’s new military ruler Michael Randrianirina announced he would soon be sworn in as the country’s president.

The African Union suspended Madagascar with immediate effect following the coup that ousted President Andry Rajoelina.

Rajoelina condemned the takeover and refused to step down despite youth demonstrations demanding his resignation.

Randrianirina stated the military had taken power and dissolved all institutions except the National Assembly.

The army colonel confirmed his imminent inauguration during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He declared the military had taken responsibility for governing the former French colony.

Two sources close to him indicated he would be sworn in as president within the next day or two.

A spokesperson for the African Union confirmed the bloc’s suspension of Madagascar.

Suspension by the 55-member bloc carries significant political weight and could isolate the new leadership.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasised that the rule of law must prevail over force.

Randrianirina announced a military-led committee would rule for up to two years alongside a transitional government.

This military committee plans to organise new elections after the transitional period.

Randrianirina previously commanded the elite CAPSAT army unit that helped bring Rajoelina to power in 2009.

The same unit broke ranks with Rajoelina last week and urged soldiers not to fire on protesters.

Rajoelina fled Madagascar on Sunday aboard a French military plane according to security sources.

He claimed his life was at risk and is now believed to be in Dubai according to diplomatic sources.

The 51-year-old former DJ rose to power in a 2009 coup backed by youth protests.

He became the world’s youngest head of state at age 34 but failed to deliver on promised reforms.

Madagascar has a population of about 30 million with three-quarters living in poverty.

The country’s average age is less than 20 and GDP per capita plunged 45% between 1960 and 2020.

The paramilitary gendarmerie and police have also broken ranks with Rajoelina alongside the CAPSAT unit. – Reuters