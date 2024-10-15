Maldives bans import and use of e-cigarettes

NEW DELHI: In a proactive effort to combat nicotine addiction and protect public health, the Maldives has become the latest country to implement a ban on electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes)

President Mohamed Muizzu announced on Monday the government is taking concrete steps towards banning vaping.

He has instructed the relevant authorities to initiate the necessary actions to prohibit the import of vaporiser devices, accessories, and parts starting from Nov 15 this year, Muizzu’s office said in a statement.

Starting Dec 15, the ban will also apply to the possession, use, manufacturing, sale, promotion, and free distribution of vaporiser devices throughout the country.

Many Maldivians in social media comments welcomed the decision, saying it will protect people from harmful lifestyles.

Some sought a wider ban on chewing and smoking tobacco.

There are serious public health concerns about e-cigarettes worldwide as their use can cause nicotine addiction as well as produce carcinogenic compounds through the use of flavouring and additive agents in vaping.