Man breaks into woman’s home and draws her blood for ‘stress relief’

A man in Jiangsu, China, has been sentenced to two years in jail for breaking into a woman’s home, sedating her and drawing her blood, claiming he did it to relieve stress.

According to South China Morning Post, the man named Li, entered the home of a woman called Yu while her husband was out on January 1, last year where he reportedly pushed open the door and found her asleep in her bedroom.

He then knocked her out using a black cloth soaked in anaesthetics before drawing blood from her arm.

The act was interrupted when Yu’s husband returned home unexpectedly and struck Li with a kettle, causing him to flee.

She later said, “I found a tourniquet on the bed, the kind used in hospitals for drawing blood. I also felt pain in my left arm. There was a needle mark and bloodstains.”

A forensic report confirmed traces of the anaesthetics sevoflurane and isoflurane on the cloth left behind.

In court, Li claimed the intrusion helped relieve his stress.

“I just enjoy sneaking into other people’s homes. It gives me a thrill that helps relieve my pressure.”

Court documents show he has previous convictions for theft, rape, and unlawful entry, as well as administrative detention for invasion of privacy.

He was found guilty of unlawful intrusion into a residence.

The case has drawn criticism online.

One user said, “This is really terrifying. Where did he get the anaesthetic? How did he even get into the place? The more you think about his crime, the more horrifying it becomes.”

Another questioned the sentence, noting that Li’s actions were clearly premeditated and his prior criminal history may not have been fully considered.

“How is that not considered intentional harm? Did the victim suffer no physical or psychological trauma?” the user added.

Following the incident, a neighbour said many residents had installed surveillance cameras.