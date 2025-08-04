Man dies after fall at Oasis concert in London’s Wembley Stadium

LONDON: A man in his 40s has died after falling at an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium, according to London police.

The incident occurred during the band’s highly anticipated reunion tour, which has drawn massive crowds worldwide.

Liam and Noel Gallagher, the brothers behind the iconic Britpop band, expressed their shock and sadness over the fan’s death.

“We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news,“ they told the BBC.

The concert took place on Saturday evening, with emergency services responding to reports of an injured attendee after 10:00 pm.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the man sustained injuries consistent with a fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have urged witnesses to come forward with any information.

Wembley Stadium officials extended condolences to the man’s family but confirmed that the scheduled Oasis concert would proceed as planned.

The band’s London performance marks the final UK stop of their 41-date reunion tour, which has sold approximately 900,000 tickets.

Following the London shows, Oasis will continue their tour with stops in Edinburgh before heading to the US, Japan, Australia, and Brazil.

The reunion comes after a 16-year hiatus for the band, known for the turbulent relationship between the Gallagher brothers. – AFP