Menendez brothers denied new trial in 1989 parents murder case

LOS ANGELES: Lyle and Erik Menendez have lost their bid for a new trial after spending over three decades in prison for murdering their parents with shotguns at the family’s Beverly Hills mansion.

A Los Angeles judge’s ruling late Monday represents the latest setback in the brothers’ high-profile campaign for freedom following their parole denials last month.

The pair argued that recently uncovered evidence regarding alleged sexual abuse by their father justified a new trial.

Judge William C. Ryan determined the fresh evidence did not add to abuse allegations already considered by the original jury.

The judge ruled the new evidence would not have supported a self-defense verdict because it fails to demonstrate the brothers feared imminent peril.

Prosecutors during the original trial characterized the 1989 killings as a cynical attempt to access the family’s substantial fortune.

The Menendez brothers maintain the murders resulted from years of abuse including alleged sexual abuse by their father.

New evidence included a letter allegedly written by Erik to his cousin detailing abuse and allegations against Jose Menendez involving another man.

Lyle, 57, and Erik, 54, retain the right to appeal Monday’s ruling against them.

Their original life sentences without parole were reduced to 50-year terms in May making them eligible for parole applications in three years.

California Governor Gavin Newsom granting clemency represents their only remaining possibility for earlier release. – AFP