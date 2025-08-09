Mexico demands Adidas compensation for Indigenous-inspired shoe design

MEXICO CITY: Mexico is pressing footwear giant Adidas for compensation after a Mexican-American designer collaborated on a shoe inspired by traditional Indigenous sandals.

Authorities confirmed the move on Friday following the launch of the “Oaxaca Slip On” by Willy Chavarria.

The sneaker features a woven huarache-style upper, drawing from Mexico’s iconic leather sandals.

Critics argue the design exploits Oaxaca’s cultural heritage while being manufactured in China without Indigenous involvement.

President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted corporate exploitation of Indigenous communities in her press conference.

She stated the government is exploring legal avenues to support affected artisans.

Deputy Culture Minister Marina Nunez revealed Adidas has engaged Oaxacan officials about restitution.

The dispute follows previous clashes with global brands like Zara and Louis Vuitton over traditional designs.

Adidas and Chavarria have yet to publicly respond to Mexico’s demands.

Chavarria previously stated his intention to honour his Mexican roots through the collaboration.

He praised Adidas for its cultural respect in an interview with Sneaker News. - Reuters