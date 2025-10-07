Milei promotes Argentine miracle book with rock concert amid political turmoil

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s embattled President Javier Milei sought to revive his rockstar persona by teasing a concert to mark his latest book’s release about his self-proclaimed economic miracle.

The 573-page book titled “The Making of the Miracle: the Argentine case” consists mostly of Milei’s speeches from the past year.

Milei hopes the book launch at Monday evening’s rock concert will boost his political fortunes ahead of October’s mid-term elections.

The right-wing leader was recently forced to seek financial assistance in Washington following a run on the Argentine peso.

Congress recently overturned his vetoes of spending increases for public universities and emergency pediatric care.

One of his top candidates withdrew from the mid-term race on Sunday due to alleged links with suspected drug traffickers.

Milei posted an Instagram video showing himself preparing for the concert at the 15,000-capacity Movistar Arena.

He sang modified lyrics from an Argentine rock song declaring “I’m the most liberal” and “You can’t step on me because I’m capitalist.”

Police erected extensive security barriers around the concert venue to prevent clashes between supporters and protesters.

A nearby banner criticized the sharp decline in consumer spending since Milei took office in December 2023.

Milei was pelted with stones last month while campaigning in a low-income Buenos Aires neighborhood.

“The Making of the Miracle” represents Milei’s fourteenth published book as an economist and former television commentator.

He achieved budget balance last year for the first time in fourteen years while reducing inflation from over 200% to 33%.

His drastic austerity policies have nevertheless left many vulnerable Argentinians struggling economically.

The book’s prologue by fellow economist Bertie Benegas Lynch praises Milei’s leadership and economic philosophy.

Lynch wrote that Milei demonstrated how self-interest and individualism foster peace and prosperity. – AFP