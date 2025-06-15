Minibus, truck collide in Ivory Coast, killing 14

ABIDJAN: A minibus and a truck violently collided in southern Ivory Coast, killing at least 14 people including an infant, local sources said Sunday.

The collision happened Saturday near the town of Agboville, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Abidjan, the economic capital, said the Ivorian news agency AIP, citing emergency services.

Eighteen people were injured in the collision, including six who are in critical condition with major injuries, it said.

“Agboville is in mourning,“ said local youth leader Edi N’Cho.

Deadly road accidents are common in Ivory Coast, as in many African countries.

Multiple vehicles were also swept away Saturday in Abidjan in floods triggered by torrential rains. No deaths were reported.