Mixed Palestinian reactions to France’s plan to recognise state

RAMALLAH: Palestinians voiced mixed reactions after French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state, with optimism tempered by ongoing suffering in Gaza.

Nabil Abdel Razek, a Ramallah resident, expressed cautious hope, saying, “We hope it will be implemented, and we hope that most or all countries around the world will follow France’s lead in recognising the Palestinian people’s right to an independent state.” The Palestinian Authority, based in Ramallah, was established under the 1993 Oslo Accords as a step toward statehood.

Newspapers in the West Bank city highlighted Macron’s announcement, with political activist Ahmed Ghoneim stating, “All of these decisions not only affirm the rights of the Palestinian people, but also contribute to changing the violent reality in the region and lead to greater stability.” Ghoneim also hoped France’s move would encourage other European nations to follow suit, as 142 UN members already recognise Palestine.

However, analysts remain skeptical. Political commentator Nour Odeh questioned, “The question for Palestinians is what will France do NOW about Israel starving them in Gaza.” Ines Abdel Razek of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy argued that France should instead address the crisis directly, saying, “What France should have recognised is the genocide and taken measures to end it and end the occupation.” She urged France to sever ties with Israel and impose trade restrictions.

Despite the symbolic nature of France’s gesture, activist Samer Sinijlawi found optimism in Macron’s call for Palestinian elections, calling it a “brings us hope” moment. - AFP