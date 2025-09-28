Mormon church leader Russell Nelson dies at age 101 in Salt Lake City

WASHINGTON: Russell Nelson, who headed the Mormon church since 2018, has died at the age of 101.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced his peaceful passing on Saturday night at his Salt Lake City home.

A former heart surgeon, Nelson was the oldest president in the history of the church according to their official statement.

Utah Republican senator Mike Lee praised Nelson as a bold and visionary leader prepared by God.

Nelson became the 17th president of the Church in January 2018 at age 93, succeeding Thomas Monson.

Before his presidency, Nelson successfully advocated for labelling same-sex married couples as apostates.

He also pushed to bar children of same-sex couples under 18 from religious rites including baptisms.

That controversial policy was eventually scrapped after he assumed the role of president.

Nelson broke with tradition by cautioning against using the shorthands LDS or Mormons for the church.

His successor will be chosen after his funeral by the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The Quorum members, like the church president, are considered prophets by believers.

Nelson is survived by his wife, eight children, 57 grandchildren and over 167 great-grandchildren.

Founded in 1830, the Mormon church considers itself a Christian body with distinct doctrines.

The church bases its teachings on the Book of Mormon alongside the Bible.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints claims more than 17.5 million members worldwide. – AFP