Moscow parties on despite Ukraine drone attacks

MOSCOW: A red Ferrari glides by as techno music blasts from fancy bars full of dressed-up revellers sipping ice-cold spritz. The party is in full swing in Moscow’s posh Patriarch Ponds neighbourhood.

Even though Ukraine has recently intensified its drone attacks aimed at the vibrant Russian capital, the wealthy Muscovites heading out for Friday night are barely bothered.

“No-one cares,“ said Kirill, a 27-year-old with a black beard and sunglasses.

“People have too much work and too many worries to pay attention,“ Kirill, who has a job in real estate, told AFP.

The city has been largely spared from the consequences of the large-scale offensive launched by President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine more than three years ago.

Ukraine has been targeted by daily Russian bombardment, and air raid sirens and strikes are part of normal life in Kyiv, where several attacks have killed people there in recent months.

Ukraine has launched hundreds of drones at Moscow over the past month, escalating its targeting of the Russian capital.

With most intercepted over the surrounding region, there has been little material damage, although one hit an apartment block in the city last week.

The skies above the capital are shut every time a barrage is launched, leading to regular disruptions to air traffic.

And deadly strikes are not unheard of. In March a massive attack on the city’s outskirts killed three people.

- ‘Stay calm’ -

Ukraine’s air space has been completely closed since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its offensive, sending troops across the border and firing volleys of missiles at Ukrainian cities.

In Kyiv, Russian strikes regularly kill civilians, and residents take shelter during particularly intense bombardments.

But in Moscow, there are no air raid sirens and no rush to shelters when drones are detected.

Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov has simply urged Russians to “try to remain calm” in the event of an attack.

“Panic always disorients,“ he was quoted as saying by Russian media last week, noting the publication of brochures with “recommendations”.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is busy preparing “Summer in Moscow”, a cultural and sporting programme.

His office did not respond to an AFP request about measures being taken by the city in response to the more frequent drone attacks.

Unlike at the beginning of the conflict, posters calling for people to join the army have become few and far between in Moscow, as have portraits of “heroes” who have fallen on the Ukrainian front.

At a trendy restaurant near Patriarch’s Ponds, Zhanna said she had no intention of letting “her good mood be spoiled” by following the news.

“There are a lot of lies ... Everyone has their own truth,“ the 29-year-old Muscovite said.

And the drones? “I’m sure they’ll be eliminated. I’m calm,“ said Zhanna, who declined to give her surname as is often the case when Russians are asked about the conflict.

- ‘We’ll get used to it’ -

There is also little sign that inflation -- running at around 10 percent -- is sapping the mood in one of the country’s most plush districts.

Tables are as crowded as ever in the restaurants that line the streets, where a mushroom risotto goes for 1,980 rubles ($25) and a truffle pizza for 2,290 rubles ($30) -- big sums for most Russians.

An SUV drove by, windows rolled down, with a Z sticker on the side.

The letter is a symbol of support for Russia’s offensive on Ukraine -- a conflict that has killed tens of thousands.

The streets are packed with affluent young people and a handful of foreign tourists.

Marina, 43, walked with a determined stride.

She said she was opposed to the conflict and was “not afraid” of drones, which “we will probably get used to”.

What worried her is the business she has lost.

“But it’s not because of the war. It’s because I left my husband,“ Marina said, using the word “war” even though Russian authorities still call the conflict a “special military operation”.

And then, she said, there are the economic sanctions “that we are all feeling”.

“Have you seen the inflation? Have you seen the prices?” she asked.