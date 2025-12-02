Moving Palestinians ‘unacceptable for Arab world’: Arab League chief

Dubai, Feb 12, 2025 (AFP) -

Arab League secretary-general Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday rejected any displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and West Bank, calling it “unacceptable” for the region.

“The focus today is on Gaza today and tomorrow it will shift to the West Bank with the objective of emptying Palestine of its historical inhabitants,“ he said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

“It’s unacceptable for the Arab world, which has fought this idea for 100 years.”

Aboul Gheit was commenting on US President Donald Trump’s plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza which has been widely condemned in the Arab world.

“After resisting this for 100 years, we Arabs are not about to capitulate in any way now because we have not suffered a political, military or cultural defeat,“ he said.