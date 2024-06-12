LONDON: Muhammad was the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales last year, topping the annual rankings for the first time, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Thursday.

The name, which has been in the top 10 for newly-named boys in England and Wales since 2016, leapfrogged Noah as the top choice after being the second most popular in 2022.

There were 4,661 boys named Muhammad in the two nations last year, according to the ONS. That figure does not include variants such as Mohamed.

Olivia remained the most popular pick for baby girls, followed by Amelia and Isla -- the same top trio as in 2022.

The ONS has previously said it does not have a “definitive answer” for why Muhammad and variants of the name have become so popular in England and Wales.

It has noted as possible explanations the increasing size of the Muslim community and the dominance of the name within it, compared to a greater variety chosen outside of it.

Popular sporting figures named Muhammad and Mohamed -- such as Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, boxing legend Muhammad Ali and Mohamed (Mo) Farah -- may also be a factor.

It is traditional within the Muslim community to name boys after the prophet of Islam out of respect and honour for him.

The latest census for England and Wales in 2021 counted 3.9 million Muslims from a population of 59.6 million -- around 6.5 percent of the total.

That was up from 2011, when there were 2.7 million Muslims (4.9 percent).

The ONS noted in 2016 -- after Muhammad rose to 12th in the rankings the previous year -- that the popularity of the name and its variants was “not such a new phenomenon” in England and Wales.

Mohammed featured in the top 100 for boys every 10 years from 1924 to 1994, and every year since 1996, it said.

Noting other 2023 trends, the ONS added that popular culture appeared to have influenced choices, with a spike in girls named Margot following the mid-year release of the blockbuster film “Barbie”, starring Margot Robbie.