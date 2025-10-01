Munich Oktoberfest grounds closed after fire and explosions in city

MUNICH: The Munich Oktoberfest grounds will remain temporarily closed on Wednesday following a fire and explosions in another part of the southern German city.

German police confirmed the closure hours after the incident rocked a residential building in northern Munich.

The organisers of the famous beer festival announced on their website that they had received a bomb threat.

Police revealed that explosive devices had been discovered inside the residential building involved in the fire and explosions.

Authorities are currently investigating any potential connection between the incident and the Oktoberfest celebrations.

The annual festival takes place near the centre of the Bavarian capital on the Theresienwiese grounds.

The Oktoberfest website stated that Theresienwiese would remain closed until 5:00 pm due to the bomb threat linked to the explosion in northern Munich. – AFP