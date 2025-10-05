Musk: Early beta version of rewritten wikipedia set for release in two weeks

MOSCOW: Elon Musk, a US billionaire entrepreneur and engineer, said on Sunday that an early beta version of “Grokipedia”, an analogue to the Wikipedia online encyclopedia developed by his artificial intelligence company, xAI, will be released in two weeks, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

In late September, Musk announced that xAI would rewrite the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, taking into account media sources that are prohibited from citing it, and publish the results in the public domain. Musk added that xAI would create what he called “Grokipedia”. It would be a significant improvement over Wikipedia, he said.

“Version 0.1 early beta of Grokipedia will be published in 2 weeks,“ Musk said on Х.

In early September, Musk supported calls to stop funding Wikipedia after the publication of an article in which US conservative activist Charlie Kirk was labelled a “white nationalist”.

Musk’s xAI is developing artificial intelligence under the Grok brand, presented in November 2023. In March 2024, xAI opened the source code of Grok - BERNAMA-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI