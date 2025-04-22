Myanmar extends temporary ceasefire until April 30

YANGON: The Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services of Myanmar on Tuesday announced the extension of the temporary ceasefire, which was originally in place from April 2 to April 22, Xinhua reported.

According to the office’s statement, the ceasefire has now been extended until April 30.

The extension is intended to support effective and efficient rescue and resettlement operations in the earthquake-affected areas. It also aims to serve the interests of the country and its people, ensure timely relief efforts, and promote lasting peace and stability, it said.

Meanwhile, it stated that during the declared period of the temporary ceasefire, ethnic armed organisations and other armed groups are urged not to disrupt or attack communication routes used by the general public, not to cause harm to or destroy the lives and property of civilians, not to attack security personnel and their camps, not to target military headquarters, not to recruit or mobilise forces that could undermine peace, and not to engage in preparations or territorial expansion.

It was also announced that if such actions are carried out, the Myanmar Army will take the necessary response measures to protect the public, the statement said.

A powerful 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28.