Narathiwat court rejects bail for six Malaysian nationals suspected of drug possession

NARATHIWAT: The Narathiwat Court has rejected the bail application for all six Malaysian nationals, including a dikir barat (a traditional Malay performing art) singer from Kelantan, who were remanded yesterday on suspicion of drug possession.

The matter was confirmed by Chief of the Sungai Golok Police Station’s Investigation Division, Maj. Pol. Hafit on Tuesday.

“For investigations involving foreign nationals and large quantities of drugs, the court will not grant bail to the suspects as there is concern they may flee,“ he said.

“All the drugs found in the hotel room were sent to the Forensic Centre laboratory in Yala for DNA testing to identify the type of drugs and its owner, before handing it over to the prosecutor to determine the date for the court proceedings,“ he added.

According to Hafit, all the suspects will be held at the Narathiwat Prison for 84 days, or approximately three months, while awaiting the court proceedings.

Last Friday, six Malaysian suspects, aged between 25 and 34, were arrested in a raid by the Narcotics Division of the Sungai Golok Police Station at a hotel near the Golok River around 5 am, for drugs possession.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects were in possession of 6,000 Yaba pills and had also committed the offence of entering Thailand without valid documents.