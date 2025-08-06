NASA confirms plans to build nuclear reactor on moon by 2030

WASHINGTON: The United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has confirmed plans to build a nuclear reactor on the moon. NASA head Sean Duffy stated the agency is moving beyond research to actual deployment of the technology.

“We’re in a race to the Moon, in a race with China to the Moon. And to have a base on the moon, we need energy,“ said Duffy, who also serves as US transportation secretary.

The reactor, expected to be operational by 2030, will provide a stable power source for lunar missions. Politico reported that NASA will seek industry proposals for a 100-kilowatt reactor within 60 days.

The move comes amid growing competition with China, which aims to launch its first crewed moon mission around the same time. A NASA document warns that the first nation to deploy a reactor could establish a “keep-out zone,“ restricting US activities.

A nuclear reactor would ensure continuous power during the two-week lunar night when solar energy is unavailable. The US plans to return astronauts to the moon under the Artemis programme by 2027.

However, delays have affected the timeline, and future support from US leadership remains uncertain. - Bernama, dpa