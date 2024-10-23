Nepal bans plastic bottles at high-end hotels

KATHMANDU: The Nepali government has banned plastic bottles at four-star and above hotels, reported Xinhua, quoting an official on Wednesday.

“The ban applies to all four-star, five-star, five-star deluxe and deluxe and luxury hotels and resorts,“ said Narayan Prasad Regmi, director general at the Department of Tourism.

The agency issued a directive on Tuesday instructing high-end hotels and resorts to discontinue serving water in plastic bottles but in glass bottles and metal utensils.

“Considering the potential health hazards and environmental concerns, the directive was issued,“ Regmi told Xinhua.

He noted that the agency was planning to extend the ban to other hotels and resorts in the coming days after holding consultations with stakeholders.

Hotel Association Nepal, which represents more than 300 hotels, resorts and guesthouses in Nepal, announced in June 2022 that all types of throwaway plastic bottles, drinking straws, plates, drink stirrers, cutlery, toothbrushes and combs, among others, would be prohibited at all of its member establishments starting from Jan. 1, 2025.