Nepal mourners hope protest deaths will bring change and justice

KATHMANDU: Grieving families of those killed in Nepal’s anti-corruption demonstrations hope the deaths will not be in vain as the protesters’ chosen interim prime minister took charge.

Among the dead was 30-year-old Santosh Bishwakarma, one of at least 51 people killed in two days of chaos marking the worst unrest since the end of Nepal’s decade-long civil war and monarchy abolition in 2008.

His widow Amika, also 30, recalled his ultimate dream to die having contributed to the nation while clutching a framed photo of her late husband in their modest Kathmandu home.

Santosh was shot dead on Monday during the first wave of protests led by the youth-driven Gen Z movement that began after a temporary social media ban sparked wider anger over entrenched corruption and economic malaise.

Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli quit a day after Santosh’s death as protesters torched parliament, ending his fourth term in office.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn into office on Friday to lead a six-month transition to elections after thousands of young activists used Discord to debate next steps and name her as their preferred leader.

Amika now raises her 10-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter alone while fearing for their future despite her husband’s ultimate sacrifice for the country.

Family friend Solan Rai believes the protests marked a turning point with anger more intense than anything seen before in Nepal.

The World Bank says a staggering 82% of Nepal’s workforce is in informal employment with GDP per capita standing at just $1,447.

Hundreds gathered at Kathmandu’s Pashupatinath temple for mass cremations where families wept over bodies of young men shot dead in the clashes.

One mother refused to release her son’s shrouded body while clinging to him on the temple steps as police officers laid marigold garlands on their fallen colleague nearby.

Amika’s simple plea asks for equality so the rich don’t thrive while the poor languish in Nepal. – AFP