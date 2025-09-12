Nepal seeks interim leader after protest violence leaves 51 dead

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s president and military leadership are negotiating to appoint an interim leader following violent anti-corruption protests that left 51 people dead and parliament in flames.

The Himalayan nation descended into chaos this week after security forces attempted to suppress youth-led demonstrations against corruption and poor governance.

This represents the worst violence since Nepal’s civil war ended and monarchy was abolished in 2008.

Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel and President Ramchandra Paudel are holding talks with protest representatives and political figures to establish a transitional government.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki has emerged as a leading candidate to lead the interim administration during this political crisis.

Protest organiser Nimesh Shrestha confirmed that discussions are underway between youth representatives, legal experts, and national leadership.

Karki emphasised the need for expert collaboration to navigate forward while acknowledging that parliament’s structure remains intact despite the fire.

Youth activist Sudan Gurung maintains that the dissolution of parliament remains the movement’s primary demand.

President Paudel assured the nation that authorities are working urgently to find a resolution to the political vacuum.

Military patrols continue for a third day across Kathmandu as the army enforces a curfew to restore order after widespread violence and prison breaks.

Residents cautiously emerged during a brief curfew relaxation to stock up on essential supplies after days of confinement.

Local painter Naveen Kumar Das described staying locked inside his home with his family during the peak of the violence.

Motorbike rider Laxmi Thapa expressed relief at the improving security situation after days of intense tension.

Police confirmed that at least 21 protesters died during Monday’s crackdown on demonstrations that began after social media restrictions.

Protesters torched parliament, government buildings, and a Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, prompting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation.

The army has recovered more than 100 firearms looted during the uprising where protesters were seen carrying automatic rifles.

Police spokesman Binod Ghimire reported that more than 12,500 escaped prisoners remain at large nationwide.

The protests exacerbated Nepal’s economic challenges in a country where over 40% of the population is aged 16-40.

World Bank data shows 20% unemployment among 15-24 year-olds with per capita GDP at only $1,447.

Young protesters like James Karki express hope that their movement will ultimately create positive change for Nepal’s future. – AFP