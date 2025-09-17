Netanyahu defends Qatar strike citing Hamas funding and support

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Tuesday that last week’s strike against Hamas officials in Qatar was entirely justified due to the Gulf state’s connections with the militant group.

Netanyahu stated during a press conference that Qatar actively supports Hamas through funding and providing sanctuary while possessing significant influence it chooses not to exercise.

The unprecedented attack on the Hamas meeting in Doha marked Israel’s first such strike on fellow US ally Qatar.

The bombing resulted in six fatalities though none were the top Hamas officials Israel had targeted according to both the militant group and Israeli sources quoted by national media.

Qatar responded by convening an emergency summit of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Monday that brought together nearly 60 countries calling for firm action against Israel.

Qatar maintains no diplomatic relations with Israel and has long hosted leaders of the Palestinian militant group whose October 2023 attack triggered the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The Gulf state has played a pivotal mediation role in ceasefire negotiations and efforts to secure the release of 251 Israeli hostages captured during the Hamas assault.

Between 2018 and 2023 Qatar sent millions in monthly cash handouts and aid to Hamas-run Gaza with approval from Netanyahu’s cabinet at that time.

Israeli media reported earlier this year that two of Netanyahu’s aides were under investigation by the Shin Bet security agency for allegedly receiving Qatari payments.

The scandal dubbed Qatargate raised questions about potential Qatari influence within the prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu who testified in the investigation last March denounced it as a political witch hunt.

Israeli media have linked the cabinet’s dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and attempts to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to their roles in the investigation. – AFP