Netanyahu ordered drone strikes on Gaza aid boats - CBS

ISRAELI Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly approved military operations on two vessels last month that were part of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian supporters, CBS News reported on Friday, citing two U.S. intelligence officials. Israeli forces on September 8 and 9 launched drones from a submarine and dropped incendiary devices onto the boats that were moored outside the Tunisian port of Sidi Bou Said, causing a fire, according to the report. - Reuters