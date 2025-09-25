Netanyahu’s plane takes unusual route to UN summit, avoiding European airspace

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aircraft adopted an unconventional flight path to New York for the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

The plane deliberately bypassed several European nations despite France having authorised its use of French airspace.

Flight-tracking data revealed the aircraft instead followed a southern trajectory over Greece and Italy.

It then turned southward through the Strait of Gibraltar before commencing its Atlantic crossing.

This routing avoided Britain, France, and Portugal, which all recognised a Palestinian state earlier this week.

Ireland and Spain had previously announced their recognition of Palestinian statehood in May.

Israeli media outlets reported the detour was specifically designed to circumvent countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute.

Such nations could potentially enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant should an emergency landing become necessary.

The ICC issued warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant concerning alleged war crimes.

These allegations relate to Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Spain confirmed last week it would support the ICC investigation and established a team to examine alleged human rights violations in Gaza.

Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

He will also meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House next week. – AFP