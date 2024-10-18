Netanyahu says ‘evil suffered heavy blow’ with Sinwar’s death

JERUSALEM:Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in Gaza was a heavy blow to the Palestinian group that could lead to its decline.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said: “The person who committed the most terrible massacre in the history of our nation since the Holocaust, the mass murderer who murdered thousands of Israelis and kidnapped hundreds of our citizens, was eliminated today by our heroic soldiers.”

The Israeli military earlier announced that troops killed Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war, in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday “after a year-long pursuit”.

Netanyahu said that “today, evil has suffered a heavy blow, but the task before us is not yet complete.”

“The war... is not over yet. And it is difficult, and it exacts heavy prices from us.”

But Netanyahu said that Sinwar’s killing showed “why we insisted on not ending the war” earlier despite increasing domestic and international pressure.

He mentioned specifically the decision in May “to enter Rafah, the fortified stronghold of Hamas where Sinwar and many of the murderers hid” in southern Gaza, in defiance of global calls against the military operation.

Addressing relatives of hostages still held in Gaza since the Hamas attack, the Israeli leader called Sinwar’s death “an important moment in the war.”

“We will continue with all our strength until the return home of all your loved ones.”

Netanyahu also directed a message to Palestinians in war-battered Gaza, saying “Sinwar ruined your life.”

“He was killed when he fled in panic from our soldiers,“ Netanyahu said.

“His elimination is an important landmark in the decline of the evil rule of Hamas.”

According to Netanyahu, “Hamas will no longer rule Gaza. This is the beginning of the day after Hamas, and this is an opportunity for you, the residents of Gaza, to finally break free from its tyranny.”

The prime minister also called on militants to free hostages if they want to live.

“Whoever lays down his weapon and returns our hostages -- we will allow him to go on living,“ he said.