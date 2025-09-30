Netanyahu supports Trump’s Gaza peace proposal to end war

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his support for United States President Donald Trump’s peace proposal to end the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu stated his endorsement during a press conference while standing beside President Trump.

“I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims,“ Netanyahu declared.

He explained that the proposal would secure the return of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The plan also aims to dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities completely.

Additionally, it seeks to end Hamas’s political rule over the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu emphasised the proposal would ensure Gaza never again threatens Israel’s security. – Reuters