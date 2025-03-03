Netanyahu thanks Trump for weapons to 'finish the job' against Iran axis

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for sending munitions held up by the previous administration, which would help “finish the job against Iran’s terror axis”.

Netanyahu has long expressed his opposition to Iran, its nuclear programme and its proxies, which include Palestinian militant group Hamas with which Israel has been fighting in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

“Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House,“ Netanyahu said in a video statement in English.

“He’s shown it by sending us all the munitions that were being held up. This way he is giving Israel the tools we need to finish the job against Iran’s terror axis.”

The Israeli leader made similar remarks last month, at a news conference with visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying Israel would “finish the job” against Iran with support from the United States.

Netanyahu said at the time Israel had “dealt a mighty blow to Iran’s terror axis” since the Gaza war began, referring to what Tehran describes as its “axis of resistance” -- militants aligned against Israel and the United States, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Yemen’s Huthi rebels.

Trump, who returned to the White House in January, has reinstated a “maximum pressure” policy against Iran, mirroring his approach during his first term.

The US leader has also expressed his unwavering support for Israel, inviting Netanyahu as the first head of state to visit the White House last month.

On Saturday, Rubio said he had signed a declaration to expedite around $4 billion in military assistance to Israel, adding that a partial arms embargo imposed under former president Joe Biden had been reversed.