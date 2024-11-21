Netflix sued over Tyson-Paul fight streaming issues

LOS ANGELES: A Netflix subscriber filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant over technical issues during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, the Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed by subscriber Ronald “Blue” Denton in Florida state court early this week. It alleged Netflix was unprepared for the enormous audience and failed to deliver the promised service while continuing to charge customers.

Citing issues such as freezing, buffering lags, and inaccessibility, the suit seeks unspecified damages for breach of contract and violations of Florida’s consumer protection and trade practice laws, said Xinhua.

The boxing event, held on Nov 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was billed as a major sporting milestone. With an estimated 108 million global viewers tuning in, Netflix declared it the most-watched live sporting event ever on the platform.

The legal complaint criticised Netflix for failing to anticipate and manage the high demand, calling it “woefully ill-prepared”. Denton’s lawsuit also alleged that the streaming issues began at the very start of the event, rendering it “unwatchable” for many.

This is not the first time Netflix encountered backlash for technical problems during live events. The lawsuit argued that Netflix’s inability to learn from past mistakes exacerbated the impact of the recent disruptions. It claimed that subscribers were not adequately compensated for the poor experience, further fueling customer dissatisfaction.

The legal battle could set a precedent for consumer rights in the streaming industry, particularly as platforms increasingly venture into live content.

While the lawsuit cast a shadow over Netflix’s live-streaming capabilities, it also raised broader questions about the readiness of streaming platforms to handle large-scale live events. Unlike pre-recorded shows or movies, live events demand robust infrastructure to accommodate surges in viewership.