New Caledonia independence leader allowed to return home by French court

PARIS: A French court has authorised New Caledonian independence leader Christian Tein to return to his home territory following his release from detention related to deadly 2024 riots.

The Paris court made this decision on September 23, allowing Tein to leave mainland France where he had been required to remain under his release conditions.

Tein had been held in pre-trial detention for one year in eastern France before his conditional release in June.

The Paris prosecutor’s office maintains until Friday to appeal this latest court ruling, with Tein expected to stay in mainland France pending this deadline.

Authorities had charged the 57-year-old indigenous Kanak leader with allegedly inciting violent riots that killed more than a dozen people in May 2024, accusations he consistently denied.

Investigating magistrates determined in June they found no evidence supporting claims Tein was preparing an armed uprising among the charges against him.

The magistrate overseeing the case approved Tein’s return after confirming his full compliance with all release conditions.

His lawyer Florian Medico stated this development simply reflects the case’s progression and demonstrates his client’s lack of involvement in the alleged offences.

New Caledonia remains a French overseas territory located approximately 17,000 kilometres from mainland France in the Pacific Ocean. – AFP