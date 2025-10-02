Anwar condemns Israel’s interception of Gaza aid flotilla, vows action

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has condemned in the strongest terms Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

He stated that the act targeted unarmed civilians and vessels carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The flotilla carried life-saving supplies but was met with intimidation and coercion by Israeli forces.

Anwar declared that by blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt for Palestinian rights and world conscience.

He described the flotilla as embodying solidarity, compassion and hope of relief for those under blockade.

The Prime Minister stressed Malaysia will use all legitimate and lawful means to ensure Israel is held accountable.

He emphasised this is particularly important in matters concerning Malaysian citizens.

Anwar affirmed that the safety and dignity of Malaysian people are paramount and will not be compromised.

He pledged Malaysia will stand unflinchingly with the Palestinian people as long as their fundamental rights are denied.

The Prime Minister vowed Malaysia will not relent in demanding an end to the injustice plaguing Palestine for generations.

No injuries have been reported so far from the interception incident.

The Global Sumud Flotilla delegation remains steadfast in its mission despite increasingly aggressive Israeli actions.

The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre confirmed three GSF ships were boarded by Israeli naval forces as of 4.30 am Malaysian time.

The boarded vessels included Alma, Sirius and Adara according to the command centre.

This was followed by the boarding of Huga, Grande Blu, and Hio by Israeli forces.

About 17 Malaysian volunteers lost contact with the command centre during these incidents.

As of 8 am, vessel data showed 13 high-alert emergency signals had been activated during the interception.

In a separate post, Anwar has called for the immediate release of all Malaysian and international activists and volunteers currently detained.

He affirmed that the government will exert maximum effort to secure the freedom of Malaysian citizens being held.

Seventeen Malaysians are reported to have lost contact with the South China Sea Conservation Centre during their mission.

The missing individuals include singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah who were aboard the vessel Hio.

Also among them are Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad from the Grande Blu vessel.

Singer Zizi Kirana from the Huga vessel is also among those reported missing.

The list continues with Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil from the Alma vessel.

Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli from the Sirius vessel complete the group of seventeen missing Malaysians. – Bernama