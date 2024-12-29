New Georgian president sworn in; predecessor says he is not legitimate leader

TBILISI: Mikheil Kavelashvili, a hardline critic of the West, was sworn in as president of Georgia on Sunday amid a political crisis after the government froze European Union application talks in a move that sparked major protests.

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, a pro-EU critic of the ruling party, said in a defiant speech to supporters outside the presidential palace that she was leaving the residence but remained the legitimate officeholder.

Zourabichvili says that Kavelashvili was not duly picked, as the lawmakers who chose him were elected in an October parliamentary election that she says was marked by fraud. Georgia’s opposition parties support her.

The Georgian Dream ruling party and the country’s election commission say that the October election was free and fair. The ruling party says Kavelashvili is the duly elected president.