New Zealand reimposes UN sanctions on Iran over nuclear concerns

WELLINGTON: New Zealand is reimposing United Nations sanctions on Iran due to serious concerns about Iran’s failure to meet its nuclear obligations.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced the decision in an official statement released on Friday.

The sanctions reinstatement follows Iran’s non-compliance with the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an internationally recognised nuclear agreement.

These measures will officially take effect starting October 18, 2024.

This action aligns with similar moves by Britain, France and Germany who also recently reimposed UN sanctions citing Iranian violations.

The announcement comes after Australia accused Iran of directing antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne in August.

Australian authorities subsequently gave Tehran’s ambassador seven days to leave the country.

The renewed sanctions package includes comprehensive restrictions such as asset freezes and travel bans against designated individuals.

Import and export bans will apply to specific nuclear and military-related goods and technologies.

New Zealand citizens will also have a legal duty to exercise heightened vigilance in all business dealings with Iran.

“This reimposition of UN-mandated sanctions reflects the international community’s deep concerns about Iran’s non-compliance with its nuclear obligations and unjustifiable levels of uranium enrichment activity,“ Peters stated.

“New Zealand has consistently supported diplomatic efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons from any source.”

The foreign minister strongly encouraged Iran to return to negotiation tables and resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Peters additionally revealed that New Zealand will implement a compulsory registration scheme for citizens intending to conduct business with Iran.

This new registration requirement will come into effect on February 1, 2026. – Reuters