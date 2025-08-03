Nigerian nurses end strike as wage talks show progress

ABUJA: Striking nurses in Nigeria will return to work after progress was made in talks between the government and their union regarding wages and working conditions, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) announced on Saturday. The union had initiated a seven-day “warning strike” on Wednesday following the collapse of previous negotiations, which included disputes over low wages that medical workers claim are fueling a “brain drain.”

This strike marked another disruption to Nigeria’s healthcare system, coming after an earlier work stoppage in the capital earlier this year when local government councils delayed implementing a new minimum wage. The emigration of medical professionals, especially nurses, has intensified as they seek better opportunities abroad.

The union stated, “acknowledges the positive steps taken by the Federal Government in responding to the nine core demands of NANNM.” Union representative Joe Akpi confirmed to AFP that while a final wage agreement has not yet been reached, discussions will continue.

Nigeria is currently grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades as President Bola Tinubu enacts reforms praised by the IMF but which have sharply increased living costs. - AFP