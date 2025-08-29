'No way' US troops can invade Venezuela, says Maduro

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Thursday there was “no way” US troops could invade Venezuela after Washington deployed five warships and 4,000 troops to the Caribbean to pressure the leftist strongman.

The United States said the deployment to the southern Caribbean, near Venezuela's territorial waters, is an anti-drug trafficking operation.

Venezuela has responded by sending warships and drones to patrol its coastline and launching a drive to recruit thousands of militia members to bolster its defenses.

“There’s no way they can enter Venezuela,“ Maduro said, vowing that his country was well prepared to defend its “peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The United States has, however, made no public threat to invade.

Maduro, who claimed a disputed third term in July 2024 elections, has been in US President Donald Trump's sights ever since the Republican's first term in office.

Since returning to power in January, Trump's attacks on Venezuela have focused chiefly on its powerful gangs, some of which operate inside the United States.

Washington accuses Maduro of heading a cocaine trafficking cartel, Cartel de los Soles, which the Trump administration has designated a terrorist organization.

The United States recently doubled its bounty to $50 million for Maduro's capture to face drug charges.

Maduro, who succeeded socialist firebrand Hugo Chavez in 2013, has accused Trump of attempting to effect regime change - AFP