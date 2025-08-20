North Carolina coasts prepare for flooding as Hurricane Erin churns offshore

WASHINGTON: North Carolina’s coastal communities are preparing for life-threatening flooding as Hurricane Erin maintains its Category 2 strength offshore.

The storm underwent historically rapid intensification and briefly peaked at Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale before swamping homes and roads in Puerto Rico.

Meteorologists express concern over Erin’s large size despite its core remaining far offshore, with tropical storm-force winds extending hundreds of miles from its center.

“Weather conditions expected to deteriorate along the coast of North Carolina by this evening,“ the National Hurricane Center warned in its latest advisory.

Erin was located 455 miles southeast of North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour while moving north-northwest.

Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on Tuesday evening as the hurricane approached.

“Hurricane Erin will bring threats of coastal flooding, beach erosion, and dangerous surf conditions,“ Stein stated.

“North Carolinians along the coast should get prepared now, ensure their emergency kit is ready, and listen to local emergency guidelines.”

Storm surge warnings cover areas from Cape Lookout to Duck with water levels potentially reaching two to four feet above ground.

A broader Tropical Storm Watch extends from North Carolina to southern Virginia and Bermuda as the storm progresses.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands while Dare and Hyde counties declared local emergencies.

The Atlantic hurricane season has entered its historical peak period running from June 1 to November 30.

Scientists attribute the intensification of tropical cyclones to climate change, noting that warmer oceans fuel stronger winds and higher sea levels magnify storm surge.

There is also some evidence, though less certain, that climate change is making hurricanes more frequent despite this season’s relatively quiet start with just four named storms so far. – AFP