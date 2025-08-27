North Korea calls South’s president hypocrite over denuclearisation remarks

SEOUL: North Korea has labelled South Korean President Lee Jae Myung a hypocrite following his recent remarks about denuclearisation during a visit to the United States.

The official Korean Central News Agency accused Lee of revealing his true colours as a confrontation maniac despite initially pretending to seek improved relations.

Since taking office in June, Lee has pursued warmer ties with the nuclear-armed North and promised to build military trust with Pyongyang.

North Korea maintains it has no interest in improving relations with Seoul, a key regional security ally for Washington.

During his Monday visit to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Lee stated that Seoul and Washington’s alliance would be upgraded to a global level when there is a path for denuclearisation, peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has repeatedly declared itself an irreversible nuclear state following its failed 2019 summit with the United States.

KCNA dismissed Lee’s mention of denuclearisation as little short of a naive dream like trying to catch a cloud floating in the sky.

Last week, Lee and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed their shared commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

KCNA emphasised that North Korea would remain unchanged in our stand not to abandon the nuclear weapons, the prestige and honor of the state.

During his White House meeting, Lee asked President Donald Trump to help make peace between North and South Korea.

Lee told Trump that the only person who can make progress is you Mr. President and offered to assist as a pacemaker if Trump became the peacemaker.

Trump expressed hope to meet again with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, possibly this year, despite their previous failed summits.

Kim has been emboldened by the war in Ukraine after sending thousands of North Korean troops to fight alongside Moscow. – AFP