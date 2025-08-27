Malaysia’s birth rate hits historic low, threatens future generations

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s birth rate has reached its lowest level in history this year according to Bandar Tun Razak MP Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She expressed serious concerns about how this decline threatens both future generations and the country’s long-term development.

“Children represent both a family blessing and the generation that will shape our nation’s future,“ she stated during a Mother and Baby Gift Sets presentation event at Laman Tun Razak.

Department of Statistics Malaysia data shows the birth rate falling to its lowest point in 2025 compared to previous annual figures exceeding 100,000 births.

She warned that continuing this trend could create major developmental challenges for Malaysia.

Dr Wan Azizah emphasized the crucial need to support expectant mothers for proper physical, emotional, and spiritual development of the next generation.

Modern families face additional challenges from technological influences including virtual reality, deepfake, and artificial intelligence according to her observations.

She noted that while beneficial, these technologies require careful guidance to prevent negative impacts on children’s development.

“Children require comprehensive care across physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions to surpass previous generations,“ she explained.

The maternity kit initiative forms part of the 13th Malaysia Plan’s social welfare and family development support measures.

Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and advisor Tan Sri Vincent Tan generously donated the current batch of 36 kits.

Dr Wan Azizah hopes this effort will inspire more individuals and organizations to support family welfare nationwide. – Bernama