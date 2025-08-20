North Korea slams Seoul’s leadership as two-faced

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong has accused Seoul of displaying a double character in its approach to inter-Korean relations.

She condemned South Korea for conducting military exercises with the United States while simultaneously attempting diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang.

Newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has promised to respect North Korea’s political system and build military trust.

He has committed to pursuing dialogue without preconditions, marking a significant departure from his predecessor’s policies.

Despite these diplomatic overtures, South Korea and the United States began their annual joint military exercises on Monday.

Lee described these drills as defensive measures not intended to escalate tensions on the peninsula.

North Korea, which initiated the Korean War in 1950, has consistently opposed such military exercises between the US and South Korea.

Pyongyang views these drills as rehearsal for invasion rather than defensive preparations.

Kim Yo Jong specifically criticized the latest joint military exercise conducted under the guise of reconciliatory gestures.

She stated the exercise involved reviewing a new operational plan targeting North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities.

The drills also reveal Seoul’s intention to expand attacks into North Korean territory, according to her statement published by KCNA.

This clearly illuminates the double character of Seoul authorities who carry two faces under the hood, she said regarding Lee’s administration.

Kim Jong Un earlier called for rapid expansion of North Korea’s nuclear weapons capability citing the ongoing military exercises.

He claimed these exercises could ignite a war on the Korean peninsula.

Since the failed 2019 summit with Donald Trump, North Korea has repeatedly stated it will never surrender its nuclear weapons.

Pyongyang now regards South Korea, as Washington’s security ally, as its principal enemy.

Kim Yo Jong reiterated these positions in her Wednesday statement.

She stated that Seoul cannot be a diplomatic partner for North Korea.

She further characterized Lee as not the sort of man who will change the course of history.

Lee’s office expressed regret that Kim Yo Jong had distorted and misrepresented South Korea’s sincere efforts.

Seoul’s proactive measures for peace are not driven by unilateral interests, according to the presidential office.

These measures represent part of a process to ensure stability and prosperity for both Koreas.

The South Korean military reported in June that both countries had stopped propaganda broadcasts along the demilitarized zone.

They later observed North Koreans taking down loudspeakers after Seoul removed their own equipment.

Kim Yo Jong has since denied that North Korea removed any propaganda devices. - AFP