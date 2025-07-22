North Korea to build new 5,000-ton destroyer amid naval expansion

SEOUL: North Korea has announced plans to build another 5,000-ton destroyer, state media reported Tuesday, marking the third such vessel in its expanding naval fleet. The move comes after the launch of two similar warships earlier this year, signaling Pyongyang’s continued focus on military modernization.

Leader Kim Jong Un has prioritized strengthening the country’s naval capabilities, overseeing the April launch of the Choe Hyon, North Korea’s first 5,000-ton destroyer. South Korea’s military suspects Russian assistance in its development, possibly linked to Pyongyang’s support for Moscow in Ukraine.

A second destroyer, the Kang Kon, suffered a failed launch in May but was repaired and set afloat in June. Workers at the Nampho Shipyard pledged Monday to complete the new vessel by October 10, 2026, coinciding with the anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

The upcoming warship, referred to as “Choe Hyon-class Destroyer No. 3,“ was described by state media as “a powerful warship of our own type.” The Nampho dockyard manager urged workers to meet the deadline to uphold the party’s military ambitions and defend maritime sovereignty.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae-myung, has adopted a softer stance toward Pyongyang compared to his predecessor. His administration recently halted propaganda broadcasts along the border, prompting North Korea to reciprocate by ending its own eerie noise broadcasts into the South. - AFP