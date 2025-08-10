Nvidia H20 chips face security concerns in China, says state media

BEIJING: Nvidia’s H20 artificial intelligence chips have raised security concerns in China, according to a social media account linked to state broadcaster CCTV.

The account, Yuyuan Tantian, claimed the chips are neither technologically advanced nor environmentally friendly.

It urged consumers to avoid purchasing them, stating, “When a type of chip is neither environmentally friendly, nor advanced, nor safe, as consumers, we certainly have the option not to buy it.”

Nvidia developed the H20 chips specifically for the Chinese market after U.S. export restrictions on advanced AI chips in late 2023.

The U.S. initially banned their sales in April amid trade tensions but reversed the decision in July.

China’s cyberspace watchdog summoned Nvidia on July 31 to address concerns over potential “backdoor” security risks in the H20 chips.

Nvidia denied the allegations, stating its products have no hidden access methods.

Yuyuan Tantian, however, insisted that Nvidia chips could enable functions like “remote shutdown” through hardware backdoors.

The criticism follows similar remarks by People’s Daily, another state media outlet, demanding “convincing security proofs” from Nvidia.

People’s Daily emphasised the need for Nvidia to rebuild market trust among Chinese users. - Reuters