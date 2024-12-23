NY police arrest man for setting subway rider on fire

NEW YORK: Police in New York City apprehended a man on Sunday for setting a female subway rider on fire, reported Xinhua.

The man walked towards the victim and set her on fire at around 7.30 am (1230 GMT) as an F train arrived at the last stop of Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch in a press conference.

The victim was pronounced dead after the flames were put out. The suspect remained at the scene and sat on a bench outside the train as the victim burned, said Tisch.

The arrest was made with tips from other subway riders later Sunday.

The names of both the suspect and the victim have not been released. The suspect emigrated from Guatemala to the United States in 2018, according to Joseph Gulotta, the chief of transit for the New York City Police Department.

Investigators do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, and the suspect’s motivation is still under investigation.

The shocking crime captured widespread attention, highlighting the ongoing problems with crime in New York City’s subway system.