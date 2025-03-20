On Trump’s orders, thousands of JFK assassination documents newly public

WASHINGTON: Thousands of pages of digital documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy are now available for historians, conspiracy theorists and the merely curious, following orders from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The president, shortly after taking office for his second term in January, signed an executive order directing national intelligence and other officials to quickly come up with a plan “for the full and complete release of all John F. Kennedy assassination records.”

The archives' Kennedy assassination collection has more than six million pages of records, the vast majority of which had been declassified and made public before Trump's order. Trump told reporters on Monday that 80,000 pages would be released on Tuesday. Justice Department lawyers got orders Monday evening to review the records for release. The digital documents did not start appearing until 7 p.m. (2300 GMT) Tuesday on a National Archives web page. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday (0230 GMT Wednesday), the National Archives had published 2,182 PDFs totaling 63,400 pages.

The archives did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for comment on whether more documents would soon be released in response to a January order from Trump.

Kennedy's murder has been attributed to a sole gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald. The Justice Department and other federal government bodies have reaffirmed that conclusion in the intervening decades. But polls show many Americans still believe his death was a result of a conspiracy.

“There will be people who will be looking at the records and seeing if there is any hint of any confirmation about their theory,“ Larry Schnapf, an environmental lawyer who has researched the assassination and pushed the government to make public what it knows about what led up to the shooting in Dallas on a November afternoon six decades ago, said on Wednesday.

Schnapf, who stayed up until 4 a.m. poring over the documents, said that what he found as he went through them was less illuminating about Kennedy's assassination than about U.S. spy operations.

“It’s all about our government’s covert activities leading up to the assassination,“ he said.

Department of Defense documents from 1963 that were among those released Tuesday covered the Cold War of the early 1960s and the U.S. involvement in Latin America, trying to thwart Castro's support of communists in other countries. One document released from January 1962 reveals details of a top-secret project called “Operation Mongoose,“ or simply “the Cuban Project,“ which was a CIA-led campaign of covert operations and sabotage against Cuba, authorized by Kennedy in 1961, aimed at removing the Castro regime.

Trump promised on the campaign trail to provide more transparency about Kennedy's death. Upon taking office, he also ordered aides to present a plan for the release of records relating to the assassinations in 1968 of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Larry Sabato, head of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, said he advocates for transparency in Washington and noted previous administrations, including the Biden administration, have also released Kennedy assassination documents. But he added that even with the thousands of new documents, the public will still not know everything, as much evidence may have been destroyed throughout the decades.

The National Archives did not immediately respond to queries on Wednesday about whether plans for releasing documents on Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr had been developed or when such documents would be released.