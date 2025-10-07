OpenAI launches ChatGPT app integration with Spotify and Booking.com

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI has launched a new feature enabling ChatGPT to interact directly with everyday applications like Spotify and Booking.com.

Chief Executive Sam Altman announced this tool to enthusiastic developers at the company’s annual Developer Day event in San Francisco.

The new Apps SDK allows ChatGPT to connect with various apps for music selection, real estate searches, and hotel or flight bookings.

Initial partners including Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify and Zillow launched their integrations on Monday in operational markets.

Additional partners such as Uber, AllTrails and DoorDash are expected to join later this year.

However, this feature is not yet available in Europe due to stricter regulations on data-heavy AI tools.

This expansion significantly enhances ChatGPT’s capabilities by blending traditional interactive elements with conversational AI.

Users can now request actions like “Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday” and have the music app respond within the chat interface.

ChatGPT can also proactively suggest relevant apps during conversations.

For instance, when discussing home buying, ChatGPT can activate Zillow to show property listings matching the user’s budget on an interactive map within the chat. – AFP