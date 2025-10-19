Pakistan and Afghanistan agree immediate ceasefire in Qatar talks

DOHA: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha mediated by Qatar and Turkey.

This agreement follows Pakistani air strikes that killed at least ten Afghans and violated an earlier 48-hour truce.

Kabul had accused Islamabad of breaking the previous ceasefire that briefly halted nearly a week of cross-border clashes.

Security sources in Islamabad stated the strikes targeted a militant group linked to the Pakistani Taliban in retaliation for an attack on Pakistani paramilitary troops.

Qatar’s foreign ministry announced both sides agreed to establish mechanisms for lasting peace and stability between the countries.

The parties also committed to holding follow-up meetings to ensure the ceasefire’s sustainability and verify its implementation.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the ceasefire agreement and announced a subsequent meeting in Istanbul on October 25.

Asif declared that terrorism on Pakistani soil conducted from Afghanistan would immediately stop.

He added that both neighbouring countries would respect each other’s sovereignty.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry stated the Doha talks aimed to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan.

Islamabad’s delegation included intelligence chief General Asim Malik according to state television reports.

The Afghan delegation was headed by defence chief Mohammad Yaqoob according to the Taliban defence ministry.

Security issues remain central to tensions with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of sheltering militant groups led by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Kabul denies these allegations of providing shelter to militant groups.

Cross-border violence escalated on October 11 following explosions in Kabul during the Taliban foreign minister’s visit to India.

The Taliban then launched a deadly offensive along parts of its southern border with Pakistan.

Islamabad vowed a strong response to the Taliban offensive.

A senior Taliban official told AFP that Pakistan bombed three locations in Paktika province late Friday before the talks.

The official warned that Kabul would retaliate for these bombings.

A hospital official in Paktika confirmed ten civilians including two children were killed and twelve others wounded.

Three cricket players were among the dead according to the hospital official.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah stated their forces were ordered to hold fire to maintain the dignity of their negotiating team.

Saadullah Torjan a minister in Spin Boldak said the situation is returning to normal for now.

He added that people remain afraid because there is still a state of war. – AFP