Palestinian Authority condemns Israel’s Gaza escalation as new crime

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority has strongly criticised Israel’s decision to escalate military operations in Gaza.

President Mahmud Abbas described the move as a “new crime” and urged immediate intervention.

The Israeli security cabinet approved plans for a major offensive targeting Gaza City on Friday.

The decision has drawn widespread international condemnation.

Abbas stressed the need for Palestine to assume full responsibility for Gaza in a statement carried by Wafa.

He called for a permanent ceasefire, hostage release, and humanitarian aid access.

The Palestinian Authority governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank but not Gaza.

Gaza has been under Hamas control for nearly 20 years.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the operation, vowing to “free Gaza from Hamas”.

Netanyahu faces growing pressure to secure a ceasefire amid famine risks in Gaza.

Five nations jointly criticised Israel’s plan, warning of worsening humanitarian conditions.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum opposed the offensive, citing risks to captives and soldiers.

Palestinian officials called the move a direct challenge to international peace efforts.

Gaza’s health ministry reports over 61,000 Palestinian deaths since the conflict began.

Hamas’s 2023 attack on Israel killed 1,219 people, according to AFP data. - AFP