Palestinian Red Crescent staff killed in Israeli attack on Gaza HQ

RAMALLAH: The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that one of its staff members was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli attack on its headquarters in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The aid organisation stated, “One Palestine Red Crescent Society staff member was killed and three others injured after Israeli forces targeted the Society’s headquarters in Khan Younis, igniting a fire on the building’s first floor.”

A video shared by PRCS showed fires engulfing the building, with debris scattered across the floors. The incident occurred two days after US envoy Steve Witkoff inspected a US-backed aid station in Gaza to assess food distribution efforts.

UN agencies have repeatedly warned of worsening conditions, stating that Gaza is “on the brink of a full-scale famine.” In March, eight PRCS staff, six Gaza civil defence workers, and one UNRWA employee were killed in an Israeli attack in southern Gaza, according to OCHA.

The ongoing conflict, triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, has resulted in 1,219 Israeli deaths, mostly civilians. Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has claimed at least 60,332 lives, predominantly civilians, as per the Hamas-run health ministry. - AFP