Palestinian student in France investigated over antisemitic posts

LILLE: A Palestinian student from Gaza is under investigation in France for allegedly posting antisemitic messages online, leading to the revocation of her university accreditation.

Officials confirmed she will have to leave the country.

France’s Sciences Po university in Lille cancelled the student’s enrolment after accusations surfaced.

Lille’s chief prosecutor, Carole Etienne, stated that an inquiry has been launched for “justifying terrorism” and “crimes against humanity.”

A French diplomatic source said the student “should now leave French territory as soon as possible.”

AFP could not immediately contact the student, whose identity remains undisclosed due to the ongoing investigation.

Screenshots of posts attributed to the student, shared by pro-Israel accounts on X (formerly Twitter), reportedly included an image of Adolf Hitler and statements seemingly advocating violence against Jews.

The account linked to her has since been deactivated following demands by French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

Retailleau asserted that “Hamas propagandists” should not be allowed in France, referencing the Palestinian militant group governing Gaza.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot described her as “a Gazan student making antisemitic remarks” and vowed to review her visa approval process.

The case unfolds amid heightened tensions online over Israel’s war in Gaza, which began after Hamas’s October 2023 attacks.

Israel’s military response has drawn accusations of genocide from some rights groups.

France hosts the EU’s largest Muslim and Jewish communities.

Sciences Po stated the student was admitted based on a recommendation from the French consulate in Jerusalem.

A diplomatic source noted she arrived on July 11 under a scholarship after security checks.

France has evacuated over 500 people from Gaza since the conflict escalated, including students and journalists.

President Emmanuel Macron recently announced plans to recognise Palestinian statehood in September, though France insists Hamas must not govern post-war Gaza. – AFP