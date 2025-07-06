PARIS: A Palestinian man arrested on Friday for throwing a chair at a rabbi in a Paris suburban cafe has been sent to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, French authorities said.

The reason for the attack was unknown, but France’s main Jewish association condemned it as an antisemitic assault, and French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou blamed a “radicalisation of public debate” against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza.

The rabbi, Elie Lemmel, suffered a gash to his head from the chair that hit him as he was speaking with a companion in the cafe in the wealthy western Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The local prosecutors’ office said that it had opened a criminal investigation for assault possibly aggravated by religious motives.

It said the Palestinian, an irregular migrant living with temporary papers in Germany, was thought to be 28 years old and born in the Gaza city of Rafah.

It added that “he is undergoing a psychiatric examination requiring his forced hospitalisation”.

France’s hardline interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, said on X that the Palestinian “had no reason to be in France” and should be “severely punished and deported”.

The French Jewish association CRIF said on X that “this attack is yet another illustration of the toxic climate targeting French Jews”.

The French Jewish community, one of the largest in the world, has faced a number of attacks and desecrations of memorials since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023.

French authorities are alert to antisemitic attacks, reports of which have been on the rise as the war in Gaza grinds on.

That conflict was triggered on October 7, 2023 when the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked parts of Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,218 people.

Israel retaliated with relentless bombardments and an aid blockade of the Gaza Strip. The ongoing military operation has resulted in the deaths of at least 54,677 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.