Peru evacuates 1,600 tourists from Machu Picchu amid local protests

MACHU PICCHU: Peruvian authorities have evacuated approximately 1,600 tourists from the train station serving the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu following escalating local protests.

The protest began when residents blocked the railway tracks with logs and rocks to demand representation in the bidding process for a new bus operator after the previous firm’s 30-year concession ended.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983, Machu Picchu typically welcomes around 4,500 visitors daily, with many arriving via a 110-kilometre train journey from Cusco to the Aguas Calientes station.

Police reported that 14 officers sustained injuries during clashes with protesters on Monday night when authorities temporarily cleared the tracks.

Tourism Minister Desilu Leon initially stated that about 1,400 tourists had been evacuated while another 900 remained stranded at the site.

Oscar Luque, the Ombudsman’s representative in Cusco, confirmed that evacuations resumed later on Tuesday with protests pausing until Wednesday morning.

Foreign tourists affected by the disruption included nationals from France, Japan, the United States, Poland, Brazil, Germany, and Portugal.

The Machu Picchu Defense Front organised the indefinite protest, demanding that the new transport company be owned by one of the local communities involved.

Built in the 15th century at an altitude of 2,500 meters, Machu Picchu stands as an architectural marvel but has frequently been the site of protests by locals advocating for social demands.

Tourism remains a vital component of Peru’s economy, making such disruptions particularly significant for the nation’s economic stability. – AFP